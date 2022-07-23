Insurance industry deals total $2.4bn globally in June 2022

Total Insurance industry deals worth $2.4bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the JAB Holding $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 27.6% over the previous month of $3.37bn and a drop of 43.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.34bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 40.00% with 27 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 45 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $1.63bn in June 2022.

Insurance industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 99.02% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $2.42bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Insurance industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JAB HoldingLLC $1.4bn acquisition deal with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth

2) The $519.69m acquisition of AmGeneral Insurance by Liberty Insurance

3) de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa $276.53m acquisition deal for 81.3% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA

4) The $147m venture financing of Branch Financial by Acrew Capital,American Family Ventures,Anthemis Group,Gaingels,Greycroft Partners,HSCM Ventures,Narya Capital Management,SignalFire Management Services,Tower IV and Weatherford Capital

5) Advance Venture Partners,Clocktower Ventures,Gradient Ventures,MTech,Obvious Ventures,PJC Ventures and TechStars $75m venture financing deal with Openly

