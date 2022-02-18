Insurance industry deals total $2.3bn globally in January 2022

Total insurance industry deals worth $2.3bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 128.4% over the previous month of $1.02bn and a drop of 50.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.73bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 4.35% with 44 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 46 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $1.15bn in January 2022.

insurance industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 59.4% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.38bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

2) The $253m private equity deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

3) Alecta $200m acquisition deal with SCOR

4) The $200m acquisition of FWD Group Management by Huatai Securities and ORIX

5) Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures $190m venture financing deal with Accelerant Holdings