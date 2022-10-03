Insurance industry deals total $1.7bn globally in August 2022

Total insurance industry deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally for August 2022, with the $630m acquisition of Partners Life being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23% over the previous month of $1.35bn and a drop of 55.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.76bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 4.88% with 39 deals in August 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 41 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $894.15m in August 2022.

insurance industry deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 92.7% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.54bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Dai-ichi Life Insurance $630m acquisition deal with Partners Life

2) The $326.78m acquisition of SunLife by Phoenix Group

3) Sagicor Financial $250.41m acquisition deal with ivari

4) The $250.12m acquisition of 1.24% stake in Tokio Marine Newa Insurance by Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance

5) Everett Cash Mutual Insurance $85m acquisition deal with American Reliable Insurance

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.