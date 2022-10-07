Insurance industry cross border deals total $782m globally in Q2 2022

HDI Seguros’ $253.8m acquisition deal with Sompo Seguros was the Insurance industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q2 2022 as cross border deals worth $782m were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 76.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 84.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.15bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.87% with 31 deals in Q2 2022 against the average of 45.50 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $269.4m.

Insurance industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five Insurance industry cross border deals accounted for 68% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $531.48m, against the overall value of $782m recorded for the quarter.

The top five Insurance industry cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) HDI Seguros $253.8m acquisition deal with Sompo Seguros

2) The $147m acquisition of Branch Financial by Acrew Capital, American Family Ventures, Anthemis Group, Gaingels, Greycroft Partners, HSCM Ventures, Narya Capital Management, SignalFire Management Services, Tower IV and Weatherford Capital

3) Advance Venture Partners, Clocktower Ventures,Gradient Ventures,MTech,Obvious Ventures,PJC Ventures and TechStars $75m venture financing deal with Openly

4) The $35m venture financing of Safety Nest by byFounders, Creandum, DG Ventures, Kinnevik and Mundi Ventures

5) Eka Ventures, INGKA Holding, Intact Ventures and Mundi Ventures $20.68m venture financing deal with Urban Jungle Services

