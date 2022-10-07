Europe’s insurance industry saw a drop of 9.59% in deal activity in Q2 2022

Led by $377.78m acquisition of Seguros Y Reaseguros, Ccm Vida Y Pensiones De Seguros Y Reaseguros and Liberbank Vida Y Pensiones, Europe’s insurance industry saw a drop of 9.59% in deal activity during Q2 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 33 deals worth $1bn were announced for the region during Q2 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 36.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q2 2022 with 19 deals, representing a 57.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 11 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 33.3% and 9.1% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s insurance industry with $951.9m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $70.8m.

Europe insurance industry deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five insurance deals accounted for a 78.4% share of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $801.84m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the quarter.

1) Santa LuciaCompania de Seguros y Reaseguros $377.78m acquisition deal with Seguros Y Reaseguros,Ccm Vida Y Pensiones De Seguros Y Reaseguros and Liberbank Vida Y Pensiones

2) The $276.53m acquisition of 81.3% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA by de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa

3) Assicurazioni Generali $110.8m acquisition deal for 6.8% stake in Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione

4) The $20.68m venture financing deal with Urban Jungle Services by Eka Ventures,INGKA Holding,Intact Ventures and Mundi Ventures

5) Anterra Capital,Frst Capital,GFC Global Founders Capital,Julien Gigoi,Kima Ventures,Northzone Ventures,Olivier Bonnet,Project A Services GmbHKG and Sam Edelson $16.04m venture financing deal with Dalma

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.