The insurance industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by growing demand for digitalization and personalization. With the growing importance of technologies such as telematics, machine learning, big data, deep learning, and data science, insurers are overcoming demographic challenges, low penetration rates, cybercrimes, and fraudulent claims. In the last three years alone, there have been over 11,000 patents filed and granted in the insurance industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Insurance: Medical event scoring.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

90 innovations will shape the insurance industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the insurance industry using innovation intensity models built on over 65,000 patents, there are 90 innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, property maintenance sensor networks and automated data annotation are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Fall detection sensing alarms, vehicle motion estimation, and building design risk analysis are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are trip metering-based insurance and real-time fault monitoring systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the insurance industry

Medical event scoring is a key innovation area in insurance

Medical event scoring is the process of determining the severity of a patient's medical situation using predefined criteria or scoring systems. It involves assigning a numerical score based on a patient's vitals, laboratory findings, and symptoms.

AI-based scoring systems for medical events can assist doctors in identifying patients who are at high risk and triggering early interventions to avert complications. When a patient's state changes, these systems can also send real-time alerts to doctors, allowing for quick action.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established insurance companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of medical event scoring.

Key players in medical event scoring – a disruptive innovation in the insurance industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to medical event scoring

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Oracle is one of the leading patent filers in medical event scoring technology. The company’s technique evaluates the readmission risks of patients admitted to a healthcare facility, determined using a general readmission risk algorithm. It may be possible to identify patients who are more likely to require a readmission and place them on a worklist for readmission prevention, making it simpler to manage their risk. Some other key patent filers in medical event scoring include J Fitness, Expanse Bioinformatics, Omron, Microsoft and Theator.

In terms of application diversity, SomaLogic leads the pack, with J Fitness and The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Furukawa holds the top position, followed by Swiss Re and DAYA Medicals.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the insurance industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Insurance.