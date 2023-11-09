Share

The insurance industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, personalization, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity in insurance documentation and data analytics, predictive risk assessment, fraud detection, and smart policy management. In the last three years alone, there have been over 17,000 patents filed and granted in the insurance industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in insurance: driving behavior-based premiums. Buy the report here.

Smarter leaders trust GlobalData

Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in insurance: driving behaviour-based premiums

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 70,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the insurance industry, there are 20+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Driving behavior-based premiums is a key innovation area in insurance

Driving behavior-based premiums refer to a type of auto insurance where the premiums are based on how safely the drivers operate their vehicles. This is done by using telematics devices or mobile apps to monitor driving habits such as acceleration, braking, cornering, and speed. Insurance companies use this data to create a driving profile for the policyholder and adjust their premium accordingly.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established insurance companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of driving behavior-based premiums.

Key players in driving behaviour-based premiums – a disruptive innovation in the insurance industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.   

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.  

Patent volumes related to driving behaviour-based premiums

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 282 Unlock Company Profile
Cox Enterprises 92 Unlock Company Profile
INRIX 88 Unlock Company Profile
The Allstate 66 Unlock Company Profile
Alphabet 60 Unlock Company Profile
Intel 40 Unlock Company Profile
Flex 24 Unlock Company Profile
Toyota Motor 14 Unlock Company Profile
General Motors 13 Unlock Company Profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 12 Unlock Company Profile
Honda Motor 11 Unlock Company Profile
Leonard Green & Partners 11 Unlock Company Profile
International Business Machines 9 Unlock Company Profile
Ford Motor 8 Unlock Company Profile
Toshiba 8 Unlock Company Profile
Greater Than 8 Unlock Company Profile
Sony Group 8 Unlock Company Profile
Tencent 7 Unlock Company Profile
Cognata 6 Unlock Company Profile
Zendrive 5 Unlock Company Profile
Stellantis 5 Unlock Company Profile
Here 5 Unlock Company Profile
Thinkware 4 Unlock Company Profile
Panasonic 4 Unlock Company Profile
Didi Global 3 Unlock Company Profile
Accenture 3 Unlock Company Profile
Lytx 3 Unlock Company Profile
Mile Auto 3 Unlock Company Profile
Appy Risk Technologies 2 Unlock Company Profile
TeleLingo 2 Unlock Company Profile
OPTIMUM 2 Unlock Company Profile
Porsche Automobil 2 Unlock Company Profile
ANI Technologies 2 Unlock Company Profile
Suntech International 2 Unlock Company Profile
USAA 2 Unlock Company Profile
SanJet Technology 1 Unlock Company Profile
Nokia 1 Unlock Company Profile
SafeAI 1 Unlock Company Profile
nViso 1 Unlock Company Profile
Kia 1 Unlock Company Profile
Bizmodeline 1 Unlock Company Profile
Hyundai Motor 1 Unlock Company Profile
Wells Fargo 1 Unlock Company Profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance (State Farm) is one of the leading innovators in driving behavior-based premiums. State Farm customers are encouraged to enroll their vehicles in the Drive Safe and Save telematics program so that the auto insurer can directly monitor and record information including mileage and driving behaviors and adjust insurance premiums accordingly to reward safe and responsible driving habits.

Cox Enterprises, INRIX, and Allstate are some of the other key innovators in driving behavior-based premiums.

In terms of application diversity, Cox Enterprises held the top position, while Flex and OPTIMUM stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Alphabet leads the pack, followed by INRIX and Flex.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the insurance industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Insurance

Premium Insights

From

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.

Share