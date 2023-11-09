Share

The insurance industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, personalization, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, and cybersecurity in insurance documentation and data analytics, predictive risk assessment, fraud detection, and smart policy management. In the last three years alone, there have been over 17,000 patents filed and granted in the insurance industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in insurance: insurance documentation AI. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

20+ innovations will shape the insurance industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the insurance industry using innovation intensity models built on over 70,000 patents, there are 20+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, underwriting AI, predictive risk analysis, and insurance documentation AI are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Insurance fraud detection AI, smart policy management, and smart vehicle damage assessment are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas is automated weather forecasting, which is now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the insurance industry

Insurance documentation AI is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Insurance documentation AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies and techniques to automate and enhance the processes involved in insurance documentation. It involves the application of machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to efficiently and accurately generate, analyze, and manage insurance-related forms, documents, and data.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 70 companies, spanning technology vendors, established insurance companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of insurance documentation AI.

Key players in insurance documentation AI – a disruptive innovation in the insurance industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.  

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’. 

Patent volumes related to insurance documentation AI

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Ping An Insurance (Group) is one of the leading patent filers in insurance documentation AI. The company filed patents for AI-based methods and systems of text classification, document reading, data processing, insurance policy generation, agreement evaluation, and damage assessment. Some of the other key patent filers in the insurance documentation AI space include Tractable, Hartford Financial Services, and Paperclip.

In terms of application diversity, Capital One Financial held the top position, while Tractable and Bank of America stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Tractable leads the pack, followed by Paperclip and Addepar.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the insurance industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance.

