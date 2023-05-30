The global insurance industry experienced a 39% decline in the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of ecommerce-related grants dropped by 9% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Payment Type (Online, Offline), Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2026

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

Notably, the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in the insurance industry was 90 in Q1 2023, versus 148 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 24% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Allstate filed the most ecommerce patents within the insurance industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 8 ecommerce-related patents in the quarter, compared with 6 in the previous quarter. It was followed by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance with 6 ecommerce patent filings, Fresenius Medical Care (3 filings), and Yembo (3 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 26% share of total patent filings

The largest share of ecommerce related patent filings in the insurance industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 26%, followed by China (20%) and South Korea (11%). The share represented by the US was 9% higher than the 17% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 buy the report here.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.