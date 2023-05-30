The global insurance industry experienced a 39% decline in the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of ecommerce-related grants dropped by 9% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in the insurance industry was 90 in Q1 2023, versus 148 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 24% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Allstate filed the most ecommerce patents within the insurance industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 8 ecommerce-related patents in the quarter, compared with 6 in the previous quarter. It was followed by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance with 6 ecommerce patent filings, Fresenius Medical Care (3 filings), and Yembo (3 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 26% share of total patent filings

The largest share of ecommerce related patent filings in the insurance industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 26%, followed by China (20%) and South Korea (11%). The share represented by the US was 9% higher than the 17% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

