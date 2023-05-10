The global insurance industry experienced a 189% rise in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Prudential with 66% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 185 insurance company filings. Environmental Sustainability is a priority in most of the industries today including Insurance. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of governance and artificial intelligence, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the insurance industry, Prudential had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 279 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 27800% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Aflac’s mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 3300% to 69 and Marsh & McLennan’s by 5700% to 58 and Sun Life Financial’s by 1600% to 52 and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s by 100% to 50.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 was 98.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector - Thematic Research, buy the report here.