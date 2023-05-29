The global insurance industry experienced a 49% drop in company filings mentions of ecommerce in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Willis Towers Watson with 13% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 55 insurance company filings. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, ecommerce was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of connectivity and digitalization, according to GlobalData.

Of the top leading companies in the insurance industry, Willis Towers Watson had the greatest increase in references for ecommerce in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 14 ecommerce-related sentences in the company's filings - 0.5% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q1 2022. Hartford Financial Services Group’s mentions of ecommerce rose by 100% to 8 and Allstate’s by 100% to 5 and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s by 100% to 5 and Globe Life’s by 100% to 4.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for ecommerce in Q1 2023 was 88.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 buy the report here.