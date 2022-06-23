Alacrity Solutions acquires Property Damage Appraisers

Insurance claims management services provider Alacrity Solutions Group has announced the acquisition of Property Damage Appraisers (PDA).

Financial terms of the transaction have not been divulged.

The latest transaction is Alacrity’s 11th acquisition since 2015.

For the deal, Waller Helms Advisors acted as financial advisor to Property Damage Appraisers.

Related

The acquisition is in line with Alacrity’s strategy to partner with and acquire strategic add-on businesses to become a leading insurance claims service provider in North America.

Alacrity Solutions CEO Jim Pearl said: “PDA has a 60-year track record of providing top-tier services in the P&C insurance industry.

“Their experience, nationwide coverage, and reputation in the market made it clear they were the right fit for Alacrity Solutions as we continue to expand our end-to-end service line offerings to our clients.”

PDA, founded in 1963, is an independent specialty and auto damage appraisal firm in the US.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company’s key services include guaranteed same-day service using both technology and human expertise.

Through field appraisers, the firm performs auto, property, heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, RV, boat, motorcycle, and other damage appraisals for insurance carriers, administrators and other businesses.

PDA president and CEO Tom Slimak said, “This acquisition marks an important milestone in PDA’s history. Our dedication to excellence, speed, and service since 1963 has earned us a solid reputation with our clients and with our deep roster of appraisal experts.

“Our team is excited to be an integral part of Alacrity’s end-to-end service line expansion and looks forward to a successful future together.”

Indiana-based Alacrity Solutions offers property, auto, casualty claims adjustment services, staffing solutions, nationwide managed repair network to insurance companies, MGAs, TPAs, and others.