Ventis, a real estate MGA, is set to launch in January 2024, with support from incubator platform Mission Underwriters.
The new UK MGA will target medium-sized real estate risks and focus on identifying and profiting from undervalued opportunities in the properties market up to and more than £100,000 ($125,265).
US insurance company Accelerant will offer long-term capacity to Ventis through its risk exchange platform.
In June this year, Accelerant launched the platform for speciality underwriters to connect them to capacity providers.
The risk exchange platform leverages data to provide insights and tools to aid underwriters in making informed decisions and manage risks.
Gareth Roberts will lead Ventis. Before this, Roberts managed Covéa’s mid-market specialist and network division for nine years.
Mission Underwriters CEO Adrian Morgan said: “Our remit is to provide long-term capacity along with regulatory, compliance and back-office support to winning teams of talented underwriters with a drive to find and fill gaps in provision within major insurance markets.
“Gareth and his team have a laser focus, not only on underwriting in more neglected corners of the SME [small and medium-sized enterprises] and mid-size property market but also on delivering same day personal service to their brokers.”
Accelerant co-founder Chris Lee-Smith said: “We are big believers in the MGA model, and our commitment is to providing entrepreneurial MGAs with the capacity and tools they need to succeed. We are excited to see what opportunities Gareth and team will unlock for the UK property market.”
Set up in 2021, US-based Mission Underwriters is backed by private equity company Altamont Capital.
Mission Underwriting UK was founded in 2022 and has launched four underwriting MGAs so far, including OneBefore and Kayzen Specialty.