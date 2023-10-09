Travel company Trip.com has joined forces with bolttech Insurance to offer in-app travel insurance services in Hong Kong.
The partnership will allow customers of Trip.com in Hong Kong to purchase bolttech Insurance’s travel policies directly within Trip.com’s mobile app.
The optimised app service will also deliver policy documents instantly, the insurer said.
bolttech Insurance’s travel policy, TravelCare, can be purchased for a single trip or as a yearly plan.
The policy provides complete coverage for leisure and amateur sports activities, mobile phone, and trip delays and cancellations.
TravelCare also provides protection from medical expenditures linked to Covid-19.
bolttech Insurance general manager Alister Musgrave said: “This partnership is aligned with our goal to enhance our partners’ offerings and provide customers with more choice, convenience and protection globally.
“Together, we will connect Trip.com’s customers to our flagship insurance products and ensure that they are sufficiently covered for their travels.”
Citing research, bolttech Insurance noted that accessibility and user-friendliness are key aspects insurance app users seek in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.
In addition to travel insurance, bolttech Insurance plans to offer home and pet insurance offerings on Trip.com’s mobile app.
Trip.com Global Payments and Insurtech head Zhe Wang said: “As a tech-forward company, we look to stay ahead of the curve by partnering with businesses that will complement our app-first approach.
“Consumers can now plan their trips with greater peace of mind because our platform offers comprehensive travel insurance provided by bolttech Insurance.”