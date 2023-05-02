According to Sky, this tech bundle with the home insurance package is valued at £250. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Media firm Sky has rolled out a new smart home insurance package in the UK under Sky Protect brand, reported Independent.

Sky Protect was introduced late last year to offer building and contents coverage. However, it is now the brand is rolling out its smart home insurance package, reported Insurance Business.

The smart home insurance package comes with a host of smart home tech products including leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, a video doorbell, indoor camera.

The sensors can be accessed via the Sky Protect app.

The package also features home emergency cover besides legal and cyber insurance.

Customers can leverage the app to view the policy, track the feed drawn from their indoor camera or video doorbell camera, as well as avail access to home emergency help.

Furthermore, they can get automated alerts through the app, with the emergency contacts nominated also simultaneously getting alerts.

The home emergency insurance includes buildings and contents insurance or only contents cover, cyber assistance and family legal assistance covers.

Zurich will underwrite the building and contents cover; AmTrust Europe Limited will offer family legal assistance and cyber assistance cover; and Inter Partner Assistance will provide home emergency cover.

According to Sky, the home insurance market in the UK offers a huge opportunity as it aims to diversify.

Sky Group chief commercial officer and Sky UK & Ireland chief executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “At Sky we have a heritage in entering new markets and shaking them up, and we’re about to do the same with home insurance.”