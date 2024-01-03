Helix specialises in managed services for independent insurance agencies and brokers. Credit: Funtap/Shutterstock.

US insurtech company ReSource Pro has acquired Helix Agency Services, a provider of managed technology services, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is aimed at bolstering productivity and profitability for insurance agencies and brokers in the P&C market.

Helix specialises in managed services for independent insurance agencies and brokers, enhancing their core agency management systems.

The Texas-based company’s capabilities span system administration, data reporting and conversion, automation and carrier password management.

These services are designed to eliminate bottlenecks, accelerate processes and streamline management, thereby boosting productivity and customer experience.

ReSource Pro stated that the acquisition comes at a time when retail agencies are grappling with talent and technology challenges.

With a global workforce exceeding 8,000, ReSource Pro says its operations combine people, process, technology and data.

It offers advisory services, business process management optimisation, and innovative data and technology solutions to insurance carriers, brokers and managing general agents.

ReSource Pro CEO Dan Epstein said: “Every agency has a management system – these are complex systems that require constant maintenance and investment yet only a small set of power users get the most out of them.

“Adding Helix expertise to our service offerings will enable our clients to realise greater return on investment from both their staff and their technology investments.”

Helix CEO Mitch Silver said: “Helix’s deep insurance and insurance technology expertise creates a bridge for our customers and their partners to enhance business system strategy, execution and support, which makes us a perfect complementary addition to ReSource Pro.

“Their reputation for quality and process expertise made them a perfect fit to help us grow and deliver greater value to our customers.”