PCF Insurance Services acquires medical insurance specialist in California

American insurance brokerage firm PCF Insurance Services has wrapped up the acquisition of medical insurance specialist Mike Haffar Insurance Services to bolster its presence in California.

The acquired firm, which was established in 2008, offers insurance products for physicians, medical clinics, medical groups, surgery centres, and hospitals.

It focuses primarily on malpractice, general liability, property, workers’ compensation, and management liability.

It also offers insurance products related to professional liability, employment practices liability, earthquake, and group health benefits.

Related

Commenting on the acquisition, PCF Insurance chairman, founder and CEO Peter Foy said: “Mike Haffar Insurance Services is at the top of its field.

“Mike is well-versed in cutting-edge methodologies and strategies and therefore is intrinsically tied to the supportive, team-oriented culture that drives PCF Insurance.”

PCF Insurance noted that it has sharpened focus on its medical vertical as a part of its benefits operations strategy.

“The partnership with Mike Haffar Insurance Services strengthens and expands the capabilities and service offerings across the PCF Agency Partner network,” the company said in its press statement.

Mike Haffar Insurance Services principal Mike Haffar said: “We are bringing 20 years of health care and risk expertise to the partnership.

“We look forward to sharing that knowledge as well as benefiting from access to an ever-expanding network of industry-leading talent, skills, and resources that drive value for all of our clients.”

PCF Insurance Services, which headquartered in Lehi, Utah, offers a wide range of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions.