Pet insurance marketplace Pawlicy Advisor teams up with Synchrony

Pet insurance marketplace Pawlicy Advisor has joined forces with consumer financial services company Synchrony to help customers with pet-related expenses.

Under the partnership, Pawlicy Advisor will offer Synchrony’s financing solution for veterinary care called CareCredit.

The availability of CareCredit on Pawlicy Advisor’s platform provides pet owners with access to an alternative payment option for veterinary care.

Currently, pet insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions and often come with waiting periods.

Pawlicy Advisor aims to address this problem through this partnership.

Synchrony’s offering can be used to cover expenses that are not covered by insurance policies.

Pawlicy Advisor CEO and co-founder Woody Mawhinney said: “As we looked to fill the gap for those pet parents who either didn’t qualify for pet insurance or those for whom the out-of-pocket costs are too high, CareCredit was our first call.

“Not only is CareCredit the leader in veterinary treatment financing, with a proven, best-in-class offering, but it also shares our commitment to innovation and education on how to offer our beloved pets the best possible care.”

Synchrony Pets senior vice-president and general manager Jonathan Wainberg: “The addition of the CareCredit financial solution in the Pawlicy marketplace, in addition to our pet insurance solution, Pets Best, helps further our shared goal of offering a Lifetime of Care for pets and ensures all pets – even those with pre-existing conditions – are able to get the care they need.”