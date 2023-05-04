Machine learning is the basis of artificial intelligence and leverages uses algorithms to find and draw patterns in data to forecast some outcomes. Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Company has entered a strategic partnership with H2O.ai, an open-source machine learning platform, to transform its business with machine learning and improve risk mitigation.

This partnership will see Nippon Life Insurance Company deploy H2O Driverless AI tools to better meet the requirements of its policyholders, bolster the financial competencies of corporate health insurance unions, and support health promotion and disease prevention.

H2O.ai CEO and founder Sri Ambati said: “AI is transforming the trillion-dollar healthcare insurance industry, both the businesses themselves and the care they facilitate.

“By helping Nippon Life advance their AI initiatives and create better customer experiences, the end result is literally, healthier people. And that’s what matters.”

Machine learning is the basis of artificial intelligence and leverages algorithms to find and draw patterns in data to forecast some outcomes based on that analysis, H2O.ai.

H2O.ai claims to systematically address several steps of the data science lifecycle with automation intended to decrease complexity across tasks and enable data scientists to undertake AI projects with higher precision.

Nippon Life is a leading life insurance company in Japan.

It is creating a complete in-house data science team by teaming up with H2O.ai and making technology pervasive across the entire entity.

Nippon Life Insurance IT planning executive officer Tetsuya Ueda said: “H2O.ai will greatly contribute to the creation of advanced AI models that help us act as a socially responsible partner to our customers while also strengthening risk mitigation healthcare services in addition to risk preparedness insurance.”