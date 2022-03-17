Miller introduces new insurance platform for private clients

UK based independent specialist re/insurance broker Miller has launched an online platform aimed at offering digital solutions to affluent clients.

Miller’s private client platform is said to be the first of its kind in the high-net-worth space and will initially focus on offering buildings and contents insurance solutions.

The launch serves as a foundation for further rollout by the re/insurance broker, which plans to offer additional products through the platform later this year.

This platform was developed by Miller’s private client experts in collaboration with the in-house team.

Miller claimed that clients can get cover via online delivery within minutes after they have entered their requirements.

The firm’s specialist team supports the technology behind the platform to match the ease of delivery with tailored expertise and advice for more complex insurance needs.

Miller head of private clients Katie Small commented: “As a key growth area for Miller, the launch of our online portal in the private client market is a significant milestone. We have seen that clients are increasingly looking for the quickest and most efficient ways of securing coverage, and the combination of our new automated proposition alongside our team’s many years of expertise in the sector will provide us with a critical competitive edge and differentiator.

“This rollout is just the beginning, with further products set to be included on the platform later this year to ensure we continue to provide comprehensive and market-leading services to our clients.”