Insurance and reinsurance marketplace Lloyd’s has appointed Jonathan May as CEO of Lloyd’s Europe.

Pending regulatory approval, May will replace Amélie Breitburd on 1 January 2024.

Currently, May is the chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operations officer (COO) for Lloyd’s Europe or Lloyd’s Insurance Company (LIC).

He is also part of the LIC management committee and board of directors.

Lloyd’s said May is a key contributor in building the core strength of the company’s European operations.

May started his career at Ernst & Young and joined Lloyd’s in 2006.

He has held various management positions within the company, such as global COO and CFO overseeing finance and operations for Lloyd’s international network, Asia-Pacific regional CFO, and CFO and COO for the Greater China region.

With May taking over as CEO of Lloyd’s Europe, Lloyd’s will make further appointments, subject to regulatory clearance.

Last month, Masumi Hashiguchi was named chief risk officer of Lloyd’s Europe.

James Davidson, who is currently LIC’s deputy CFO, will take over as CFO and interim LIC COO on 1 January 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval and in accordance with his new responsibilities, Davidson will join the LIC management committee and board.

Benoit Waltregny, who is also LIC general counsel, has been named deputy CEO of LIC.

Lloyd’s chief of markets Patrick Tiernan said: “Lloyd’s Europe has been a great success story during Amelie’s tenure. We could not have hoped for a more positive profile across all stakeholder groups as Lloyd’s Europe grew to be a valued member of the European insurance and reinsurance family.

“During her time as CEO, Amelie has both solidified the European platform and built trust and confidence with customers, brokers and carriers. The future is very exciting for Lloyd’s Europe as Amelie hands over the leadership to Jonathon as CEO and Benoit as deputy CEO.”

Last month, Lloyd’s invited member input on the suggested road map for low-carbon transition.