Integrity Marketing Group buys J. Helbig & Company

US-based omnichannel insurance firm Integrity Marketing Group (Integrity) has announced the acquisition of J. Helbig & Company for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm offers life insurance and fixed indexed annuities products to federal employees across the country.

As per the agreement, J. Helbig & Company president Jim Helbig will become a managing partner at Integrity.

Integrity co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “Jim and his team have worked tirelessly to build an amazing business focused on serving those who work hard to serve our nation. We are honoured to support the preservation and growth of that legacy and we cannot wait to see J. Helbig& Company achieve new levels of success by tapping into Integrity’s expansive resources.”

Integrity noted that its resources will allow J. Helbig & Company to expand its product portfolio and scale its offerings.

J. Helbig & Company will be able to access resources such as proprietary quoting and enrolment solutions, product development, data and analytics, it added.

Furthermore, it will be able to leverage Integrity’s shared business services, which include IT, human resources, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to an advertising and marketing agency.

Helbig said: “Our company is very family-oriented — we enjoy working together, we push each other to be better and we share similar values and ideals. It is empowering to be partnered with Integrity, a company that acts and feels the same way.

“This partnership is a win-win-win situation. It is positive for our agents and the company, and I plan to ensure it’s positive for Integrity as well.”