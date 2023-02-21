The offering is aimed at UK startups and technology companies. Photo by Israel Andrade on Unsplash.

Engage Health Group, an employee benefits broker, has joined forces with Allianz Care to introduce a health insurance proposition.

The new offering, dubbed, The International Tech Pool, is aimed at UK start-ups and technology companies that have an international workforce.

As more companies hire remote workers, the insurance programme, according to Engage, seeks to increase access to healthcare around the world.

It also clubs start-ups and tech companies in a risk pool, which is designed to reduce premiums.

Among the tech start-ups that have already tried out The International Tech Pool are the product discovery platform Maze and the payment service provider Saltpay.

Allianz Partners UK & Ireland head of sales & distribution Paddy Lawlor said: “Tech start-ups are often at a real disadvantage compared to well-established companies in their ability to provide top-level employee benefits to their employees.

“We agreed that if we could build a comprehensive product and combine a pool of many tech start-ups we could offer an employee benefits package at an affordable premium to allow these companies to attract and retain key staff to help them grow.”

The firms are already looking at adding additional lines of insurance to the offering as it keeps developing.

Engage Health Group international director Ian Abbott said: “UK tech companies are increasingly employing overseas workers and are faced with the challenge of providing equal health support to all employees, wherever they are in the world.

“The aim of the scheme is to ensure that tech companies get a fairer premium. By doing so, we can help businesses better look after their international employees whether they are expats or local nationals, and ensure they have access to private health insurance wherever they are in the world.”