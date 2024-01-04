Duck Creek Technologies has announced a new partnership with CAMCOM, a platform leveraging AI for visual inspections, aimed at enhancing the vehicle inspection process within the insurance sector.
The collaboration is set to improve Duck Creek Claims’ capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region by integrating CAMCOM’s AI technology to streamline and optimise vehicle damage assessments.
CAMCOM’s AI Damage Assessment and Cost Estimation Integration will be introduced to Duck Creek Claims customers in Asia-Pacific, offering a solution that can identify motor vehicles, find out their make and model, evaluate individual visible parts and precisely evaluate damages.
The technology promises to deliver preliminary recommendations for repairs or replacements, complete with detailed cost estimations, thereby refining the overall claims management process.
The integration of CAMCOM’s AI-powered platform with Duck Creek Claims is expected to create a synergy that will transform the traditional vehicle inspection process.
This AI-driven approach will provide a more practical and effective method for managing claims, claimed Duck Creek.
Duck Creek Technologies country commercial director for India Sudeep Chatterjee said: “Duck Creek is committed to ensuring our technology platform provides an exceptional customer experience and simplifies insurance for all.
“I am excited that our strategic partnership with CAMCOM is geared towards enabling modern, efficient and dependable technology solutions where customers can feel secure with a seamless claims experience.”
CAMCOM co-founder and chief revenue officer Uma Mahesh said: “We are delighted that our strategic partnership with Duck Creek Technologies will allow our AI-powered solutions to create a paradigm shift in digital-based claim services.
“The partnership will help reinforce Duck Creek’s commitment to its customer-first approach by enhancing the digital experiences for claim settlements and provides a high value to the customers through complete transparency.”