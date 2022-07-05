Charles Taylor buys maritime assurance company V+B Group

Insurance solutions provider Charles Taylor has purchased Dutch maritime assurance and surveying firm V+B Group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is expected to expand Charles Taylor Marine Technical Services’ surveying capabilities and strengthen its geographical footprint in Europe.

V+B Group currently consists of three business, namely Verschoor & Bras, Marinco Survey and Marintec Expertise.

Following the acquisition, the three businesses will operate under Charles Taylor Marine Technical Services.

Charles Taylor marine managing director Oliver Hutchings said: “The acquisition of V+B Group brings more than a century’s worth of marine expertise and relationships into the Charles Taylor family.

“Its management team, led by Roelof Boerma and Frits Vlugter, have driven V+B’s Group’s success to date and with our support, will be perfectly placed to continue on this trajectory.”

V+B Group currently provides claims investigations as well as valuations and inspections for customers across Netherlands with special focus on Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Northern Netherlands region.

V+B Group director and partner Roelof Boerma said: “We have grown V+B Group to become a key player in the maritime survey space, building a reputation in the industry thanks to our comprehensive offering and best-in-class service.

“We still have substantial opportunities for growth moving forward and being part of Charles Taylor will enable us to capitalize on these, with increased firepower thanks to its international network and broad line of expertise.”

In January this year, Charles Taylor acquired counter-fraud and investigation firm Contego Investigative Services.

The deal was part of Charles Taylor’s strategy to boost its counter-fraud capabilities such as surveillance, social media investigations, background checks, scene investigations, and recorded statements, among others.