Amodo customers will have access to CMT telematics solutions for driver risk measurement. Credit: why kei on Unsplash.

US-based firm Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has acquired Amodo, a European telematics company, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will allow Amodo customers to access telematics solutions for driver risk measurement, proactive crash and claims services as well as behavioural modification to minimise driving risk.

With this acquisition, Amodo’s name will now be changed to CMT.

Amodo CEO Marijan Mumdziev said: “We’re delighted to join CMT and unite behind their vision to make the world’s roads and drivers safer.

“From try-before-you-buy, to pay-as-you-drive, to pay-per-mile, our team has launched over 50 telematics programs over the past nine years. We look forward to bringing our capabilities and market expertise in Europe and beyond to CMT.”

Going forward, Mumdziev will serve as CMT’s managing director of Europe.

Currently, CMT powers more than 95 telematics programmes across 25 countries.

These programmes are offered by insurers, automakers, gig companies, fleet operators, and mobility companies to consumers.

CMT CEO William Powers said: “CMT is rapidly expanding its global footprint beyond the US, where CMT serves 21 of the top 25 insurers. In just the past few years, we’ve become the trusted partner for insurers and mobility providers on five continents.

“We’re strengthening our European efforts by adding Amodo’s expansive market knowledge and deep relationships, and doubling our team in Europe to over 100 people to enable more European organizations to realize the incredible benefits of telematics — all while saving lives on the road.”