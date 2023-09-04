The recent development is part of The Broker Investment Group’s aim to deliver elaborate growth strategies. Credit: ARMMY PICCA / Shutterstock.com.

The Broker Investment Group (TBIG), which invests in UK-based insurance brokers and managing general agents (MGAs), has appointed Tim Crighton as its marketing director for the retail management business.

Crighton will report to the company’s retail business CEO Andy Roden in the new role.

Crighton has more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry, the company noted.

He previously worked with the company on a consultancy basis for more than a year.

The recent development is part of the company’s plan to deliver elaborate growth strategies.

TBIG chief executive Dave Clapp said: “As we continue to grow in the retail broker space, the natural progression was for Tim to use all his experience and to join the team full time and will be working with us on the marketing strategy with a key focus on broker branding, marketing strategies and delivering new business opportunities into each of our broker investments.

Commenting on the new role, Crighton said: “Having watched the progress that Peter, Dave and the team have made in the last 12-18 months, the opportunity to join was too good to resist and so I can’t wait to get started.

“It really is a business that is going places and not only will I be marketing TBIG itself to the UK Insurance Broker market but assisting the partner brokers with their marketing too, so a diverse and challenging role.”