Wheeler has expertise in casualty, property and casualty, treaty, and refinance. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Global broking group BMS’ speciality reinsurance unit BMS Re has promoted Andrew Wheeler to the position of president, with immediate effect.

In the new role, Wheeler will report to BMS Re CEO Pete Chandler.

Commenting on the move, Chandler said: “Andrew has had an incredible career within BMS. From the day I walked through the doors, he has distinguished himself as an absolute class act, a spectacular broker, a magnificent leader, and an even better friend.”

Wheeler has been working at the firm for over two decades.

He specialises in casualty, property and casualty (P&C), treaty, and refinance spanning across both the US and London markets.

Wheeler stated: “BMS has been my home for most of my career, which is a testament to the excellent culture we have built. This not only benefits its employees, but also extends to the service we provide to our clients.

“I’m delighted by the opportunity to keep building on BMS Re’s strong foundations and help it grow to new heights.”

At the start of the year, BMS received additional funding that has provided them with the financial resources needed to support rapid growth and expand talent pool.

BMS Re focuses in offering tailor-made solutions, including XOL, primary, catastrophe, programmes, as well as capital advisory services.

With a workforce of over 300 worldwide, the business has several offices across the US, London, Bermuda, Latin America, and Asia.