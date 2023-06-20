AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a unit of French insurance giant AXA. Credit: photofort 77 via Shutterstock.

AXA Hong Kong and Macau has formed a partnership with Hong Kong-based Carbon Wallet to promote a sustainable lifestyle among customers.

MTR Lab Company subsidiary Carbon Wallet is a green lifestyle reward platform that promotes a low-carbon lifestyle via a gamified experience.

Under the alliance, the local AXA unit will run a campaign on Carbon Wallet’s platform.

Called AXA Go Green Rewards, the campaign intends to acknowledge customers’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to motivate them to take more steps towards a greener lifestyle.

Upon completion of green actions such as the digital claim submission and online purchase of travel, home, foreign study, and other insurance policies, eligible participants will receive Carbon Wallet Points.

AXA Greater China CEO Sally Wan said: “It is crucial for us to educate and encourage our community to take concrete actions now to combat the climate crisis and to build a greener and more sustainable planet. The ‘AXA Go Green Rewards’ is a call-to-action to propel more people to go on a green journey with us to make our planet a better place.”

Starting on 19 June, the campaign will last until 18 August 2023.

Carbon Wallet co-founder Chester Cheng said: “We are delighted to team up with AXA who shares our commitment to tackling climate change. Together, we are not only rewarding consumers’ simple green actions for long-term behavioural changes but also reinforcing sustainable consumption as they redeem green rewards on our platform.”