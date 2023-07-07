As per the agreement, Sentinel will join Ethos Broking. Credit: Freedomz via Shutterstock.

Ardonagh Advisory, the SME broking unit of The Ardonagh Group (Ardonagh), has announced the acquisition of Sentinel Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Reading, UK, Sentinel is a commercial insurance intermediary specialising in self-drive hire insurance solutions.

Managing director Jon Duncan founded the company in 2008.

According to the agreement, Sentinel will join Ethos Broking, expanding the scope of its current product offering.

It will also collaborate with other platforms across the larger Ardonagh Advisory platform to improve its capabilities.

Ardonagh Advisory chief commercial officer Phil Bayles said: “Sentinel is a superb business, fuelled by a team of experts that adds a much sought-after specialist capability to Ethos and the wider Ardonagh Advisory business.

“This is a business that has longstanding and preferential carrier agreements with leading insurer partners enabling them to maintain a competitive position in the market.”

In addition to Ethos Broking, Ardonagh Advisory brands include Bravo Networks, Footman James, Hera Indemnity, Lorega, Towergate, Towergate Health & Protection, Thompson & Bryan, Compass UK, and Usay Compare.

Duncan said: “The team at Ethos Broking is absolutely aligned in supporting us as we continue to harness our unique specialist offering so that we can continue to deliver a client experience that really sets us apart.

“This partnership represents a great opportunity for us to benefit from being part of a bigger broking group, while at the same time ensuring that we maintain all the qualities that ensure ours is a distinct voice in the market.”

Last November, Ardonagh acquired Australian insurance company Envest in a deal valued at A$482m ($320.11m).