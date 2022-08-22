Allianz supports European Championships Munich 2022 as official partner

The partnership is the latest in a series of 24 initiatives from Allianz’s "MoveNow" programme. Credit:jacqueline macou from Pixabay.

German insurance major Allianz is the official partner of the European Championships Munich 2022, which was held between 11 and 21 August.

The insurer claimed that this year’s European Championships was the biggest multi-sport event in Germany since the Olympic Games Munich 1972.

The tie-up saw the insurer support nine Olympic and two Paralympic sports, their federations, and all participating athletes.

Allianz is also said to have organised a hackathon for over 100 participants from the Young Leaders Forum during the event.

The latest initiative is part of the insurer’s “MoveNow” programme.

Judoka & Allianz Junior Olympic and Paralympic manager Amelie Stoll said: “The world is made a better place by learning and discovering through sport. Sport has a unique way of bringing all of us together to share in each other’s victories and instil a sense of pride and community.”

The insurer said it is also running Buddy Programme, which is aimed at preparing athletes for life after competition.

As part of the initiative, which is onto its second edition in 2022, for over six months, athletes can explore different development topics with the insurer’s colleagues.

Allianz group strategy, marketing distribution officer Serge Raffard said: “Allianz takes pride in partnering with sports events worldwide, this time right in our home of Munich. The European Championships is a time for bringing people together.”

