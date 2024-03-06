Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer for the UK, is set to deliver his Spring Budget in 2024, more than likely the last budget before a general election. What is he planning? How will markets react? We ask the experts.

Andy Mielczarek, founder and CEO, SmartSave

Cutting NI will be celebrated, but we cannot escape the limited effect it will have. Someone on a salary of £30,000 will only get an extra £348 in their pocket annually thanks to the change, which will do little to reverse the impact of rampaging energy bills, food prices and living costs over the past two years.

We should not be overly critical; the Chancellor does not have a bottomless pot of funds to allow for huge sweeping tax cuts. Instead, though, it would have been good to see a greater focus on policies and reforms that could empower people to effectively save, invest, and achieve their financial goals.

Steps need to be taken to simplify and incentivise savings. There is also a pressing need for better education and support when it comes to financial planning, helping people to better assess the wide variety of savings products and providers available to them. Tax cuts need to be bolstered by greater investment into schemes that protect and serve consumers as they make financial decisions.

Gianpaolo Mantini, chartered financial planner, Saltus

Rumours around Jeremy Hunt announcing a tax-free ‘British ISA’ have been resurfacing, and whilst any measures that encourage increased savings and investment by the British public should be welcomed, it is critical that the Government considers any unintended consequences.

If the current stocks and shares ISA regime was reformed to apply solely to UK companies this would have a detrimental impact on investors. A balanced and diversified approach is always the starting point of any investment strategy, and limiting how the ISA allowance can be used – be that geographically or otherwise – runs contrary to that basic principle and could pose some significant negative impact on long-term savings.

If the Government is considering a wholly new ISA, with an increased overall limit or separate pot that would only apply to investment into UK companies, then this has merit. It would enable investors to continue a diversified approach while at the same time increase incentives to add to their overall annual investment in a way that benefits British companies. It would be interesting to see how this interacts with existing incentives such as EIS and VCTs.

While speculation remains around the prospect of the Chancellor announcing the abolishment of IHT, the most likely change we could see – if any – would be to cut the threshold in which this is applied. Whilst IHT is an emotive tax topic for many, its arguable that it shouldn’t be in the top list of priorities for this Budget.

Inheritance tax does not currently apply to the vast majority of estates, and funds from the cost of removing it entirely could be put to better use in other ways to encourage increased savings and investment. The latest data from the Saltus Wealth Index Report highlights that, contrary to popular belief, most high net worth individuals (HNWIs) would not choose to scrap IHT entirely, although agree that they’d like to see it reduced. If the tax, or the threshold, were reduced this could have a significant impact on what people will be able to pass onto younger generations. It might be easier and simpler to remove the Residential Nil Rate Band and increase the Nil Rate Band to £500,000.

Financing a home remains a key challenge for many younger people, who are often reliant on the bank of mum and dad – or increasingly granny and grandad – to realise their dreams. Our most recent Saltus Wealth Index Report found that of the nearly three quarters (74%) of high net worth individuals providing financial support to family, 17% are supporting adult grandchildren, and 13% adult children, with their mortgage costs.

Whilst families supporting each other financially is not a new trend, providing large amounts of support can have significant impacts on the financial security and retirement plans of the supporting relatives, so any moves by the Government to make home ownership more affordable would be welcomed. It is something we expect to see in the Budget with reforms to the lifetime ISA, alongside wider interventions in the mortgage market as well as possible reductions in stamp duty.

In response to the increased pressure on the country’s health system in recent months – not the mention the past few years – investment in health and social care is something that needs to be addressed in this budget. This is something that affects everyone, and our latest research from the Saltus Wealth Index Report found that nearly one in five (18%) of the HNWIs surveyed wanted to see the next government prioritise increasing spending on the NHS.

Notably, that figure goes up to almost two in five (39%) among HNWIs aged over 55, which indicates that an announcement on this topic may also help the Conservatives rally the ‘grey vote’.

Whilst highly unlikely in an election year, it would be interesting to see a dedicated social care tax levied, not via the NIC levy, to address the chronic issues faced in this area. Starting to address this would help alleviate some of the burden faced by the NHS and perhaps spark a genuine conversation about the shortcomings of the current system.

Laurent Descout, co-founder and CEO, Neo

The UK government must continue to invest in our high-growth sectors, support start-ups and ensure they have the access to finance which they need to grow and meet demand. One way of doing so would be to bring capital expenditure within the scope of R&D, similarly to Ireland and France, this would help encourage businesses to base their long-term investments in the UK.

Jack Fletcher, head of policy & government relations (digital currencies), R3 (former Head of the Whips Office for the Liberal Democrats)

While it is encouraging to hear the Chancellor announce further measures to boost economic growth, I would have liked to hear more about plans to encourage innovation in the UK’s financial sector.

The introduction of specific regulatory measures to guide the development of innovative tools, like distributed ledger technology, will help to distinguish the UK as a leader in initiatives such as accelerated settlement and central bank digital currencies.

The UK has made good progress with its plans for a digital pound, but choosing the right technology will be the key to its success. The government must prioritise privacy and smart regulation to realise the potential of a digital pound.

It’s simple – for London to retain its status as a global hub for financial services and collaborate on building more connected global financial markets, technology must be at the heart of its strategy.

Claire Trott, divisional director of retirement and holistic Planning, St. James’s Place

We welcome all opportunities for tax free investment with the ‘British ISA’ increasing the overall ISA allowance. However, it comes with restrictions on where you can invest which may be a turn off for some. It also adds to the complexity of something that used to be simple, we now have multiple ISAs with various restrictions, which will probably mean more need for financial advice.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown

ISAs are a popular product which helps get people investing for the first time, its vital that we keep this framework simple.

We welcome the launch of the consultation which considers how to revitalise UK listings with a British ISA. We have heard the calls around improving liquidity in London markets, especially at the small and mid-cap end. Here retail investors have an important role to play. HL’s clients are already enthusiastic UK investors with 83% of shares held in UK listings. With over 1000 UK equities available on our platform there is plenty of choice. In our response to the consultation, we will explore how best to support these investments.

Beyond this it’s clear that we need measures to encourage more people with excess cash savings to invest. Here there are other levers to pull. The review of the advice boundary allowing for more personalised support for consumers has the potential to have a significant impact. Helping the 92% who do not receive investment advice, make their first steps into investing.

Eliana Sydes, head of financial life strategy, Y TREE

Whilst the decision to scrap the ‘non-dom’ tax status will push some to leave the country, it is unlikely to have a material impact on the vast majority of affected individuals and will ultimately help simplify our tax code.

In our experience, we find people rarely base decisions about where they live solely on tax efficiencies. Rather than zeroing in on tax savings, these individuals will choose to base themselves where they can get the best lifestyle for themselves and their families – whether that’s access to good education, being near friends and family or simply because of language barriers. For those who do not rely on the ‘non-dom’ tax break to maintain their lifestyle and any long-term goals, remaining in the UK is worth more than any potential savings.

Paresh Raja, CEO, Market Financial Solutions

In his attempts to woo voters before the upcoming election, the Chancellor missed a trick by not bringing forward more meaningful, positive policies for the property market. But we knew that was likely to be the case.

Cutting property CGT rates will be welcomed in some quarters. But elsewhere, after years of tightening regulation in the buy-to-let market, the Government has indeed now moved to put the squeeze on holiday lets. Ensuring there are ample properties available for local homebuyers in tourist hotspots makes sense, but it is regrettable that the solution is always to target investors and penalise landlords rather than boosting supply through greater investment into housebuilding.

We also have to be alert to the fact that scrapping non-dom tax rules risks damaging the appeal of the prime London property market among international investors. Time will tell how plans for a shorter-term non-dom-style tax status might take shape, but given Labour was already pushing to scap non-dom status, we should not expect much relaxation in this reform.

That there was so little by way of stamp duty reforms, housebuilding commitments or ways of incentivising landlords to invest in their properties – particularly for energy efficiency purposes – was disappointing. It was telling that Hunt praised the Government for having overseen the building of 1 million new homes in this parliament, even though this figure falls well short of what is needed in a five-year period. Meanwhile, suggestions of new 99% mortgages did not come to fruition.

Ultimately, after two years of rising interest rates, today’s Budget would have been an opportune moment to bring about a string of policies and reforms to boost the property market. It feels like a missed opportunity.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown

It’s the least surprising announcement in the Budget, and it’s nowhere near as far-reaching as an income tax cut, but the 2p National Insurance cut will make a real difference to how much people have in their pockets.

The more you earn, the more you save, so someone on a salary of £30,000 will save £349 a year, someone making £40,000 saves £549, someone on £50,000 saves £749, and anyone making over the higher rate tax threshold saves £754. These kinds of figures are not to be sniffed at, particularly for anyone being squeezed by higher mortgage payments or facing the multitude of price rises coming in Awful April.

Unfortunately, there’s no relief for those past state pension age – who don’t pay National Insurance – or those earning income from investments. It’s one reason why it makes sense to consider using your ISA allowances where you can, so you’re not relying on the generosity of a Chancellor with each passing budget.

But National Insurance is only one part of a wider tax picture, with is growing gloomier. This April we’ll see another freeze in the personal allowance and the higher rate tax threshold, which the OBR says will see 1.1 million more people dragged into paying income tax and 800,000 more forced to pay higher rate tax.

It means we can’t look at a National Insurance saving in isolation. We’re still locked into a freeze that means over time we’re going to see our tax bills continue to rise. And because more of the benefit of cuts goes to higher earners, those on lower earnings will suffer particularly. When you factor in both the National Insurance cut and the tax threshold freezes, those earning less than £19,000 will actually be worse off.

Douglas Grant, group CEO, Manx Financial Group

Today’s decision to provide £200M of funding to extend the recovery loan scheme, enabling 11,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to the finance they need, brings hope and encouragement to both businesses and consumers. SMEs should take this opportunity to reevaluate their current lending arrangements and strengthen their positions.

Research conducted by Manx Financial Group reveals a significant shift in the financial landscape for SMEs. In contrast to the previous survey, where only 25% faced challenges, the current findings indicate that two out of five SMEs are now grappling with operational slowdowns or halts due to a lack of external financing. The survey also underscores that 15% of SMEs seeking external finance or capital are unable to secure the necessary funds. This financial constraint, coupled with a potentially unprecedented and volatile environment marked by ongoing conflicts, multiple elections, a tightening labour market, and persistent cost-of-living challenges, poses obstacles to the prospects of SMEs and national economic growth. Moreover, given the projection of stubbornly high interest rates for the next 12 months and increasing demand for working capital, we encourage SMEs to reassess their current lending situations. It is crucial for them to be well-prepared but mindful of potentially reducing debt payments this year.

We have been calling for the current and next government and Treasury to remain focussed on short-term loan schemes. We also believe that prioritising the establishment of a permanent government-backed loan scheme, tailored to resilient sectors and involving both traditional and non-traditional lenders, could be instrumental. Such a permanent scheme has the potential to play a pivotal role in unlocking economic resurgence for numerous companies, thereby sustaining the overall economy—especially as this year’s UK business performance looks shaky.

Nigel Green, CEO, deVere Group

Going into the Budget, we already knew that the Chancellor would announce a further cut to national insurance and extend a freeze on fuel and alcohol duty in a bid to ease the strain on people’s finances.

​We knew this because it was announced in advance, presumably in an attempt to get as much mileage from the good news as possible with voters who go to the polls this year.

​But the fact remains that the personal allowance – the amount people can earn before starting to pay tax – and the thresholds for the higher and additional rates – are frozen again. This means that as wages increase, more people will be pushed into higher-rate tax bands.

​The tax burden in the UK is now to reach the highest levels in 70 years.

​The Chancellor is dangling the carrot to potential voters by hinting at more tax cuts to come in the next Parliament – but only if the Conservatives win the general election this year.

​Against this backdrop of increasing tax burdens, and an economy in a deeper-than-expected technical recession, meaning less investment for businesses and jobs, we expect that there will be a growing number of hard-working people across the country looking for work and life opportunities overseas.

​Being squeezed harder in the UK, it can be reasonably assumed that they will be looking at destinations that offer lower tax liabilities, a lower cost of living, a growing economy, and more career, as well as lifestyle, opportunities.

​The scrapping of the non-dom tax status is likely to be a ‘push factor’ from the UK, depriving the country of considerable direct and indirect investment as those affected are likely to simply move to more attractive jurisdictions.

In many ways the Chancellor’s Spring Budget was lacklustre.

​It was a flop and that which could be a masterclass in the Law of Unintended Consequences as it could push more hard-working people and investors out of the UK.

Sarwar Khawaja FRSA, chairman, executive board, Oxford Business College

Businesses and workers alike are under the cosh like never before, and everyone was hoping that Jeremy Hunt had enough leeway for a populist Budget giveaway.

While a 2% reduction in national insurance is not to be sniffed at, it feels like second prize for companies who were hoping that a change to income tax might help stimulate the economy.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit people hard, and a drop in consumer spending is creating challenges for the retail and hospitality sectors.

Another 12 months of frozen alcohol duty and extending the 5p fuel tax cut will be good news for consumers, but they won’t improve households’ current situations.

With an election around the corner, it’s not clear that the Chancellor has done enough to reignite the stagnant economy.

Increasing the VAT registration threshold to £90,000 will be welcome news to small businesses and tradespeople, but many will wish that the move went even further.

Scrapping ‘non-dom’ status for foreign nationals might sound like a popular move, but some analysis suggests that it could end up costing the country more in the long run.

Compared with what the government might have hoped to give away a few months ago, this will surely go down as the Wet Blanket Budget.

Antony Antoniou, CEO, Robert Irving Burns (RIB)

Non-domiciled UK residents face decisions about what to do now that the non-domiciled tax status is set to end in April 2025. What those nearly 70,000 non-doms decide could have wide repercussions for the UK’s tax revenue and international competitiveness.

It is not only super-rich business owners and heirs that benefit from the status, non-doms also include City of London bankers, lawyers and consultants. Those living off unearned income are far outnumbered by non-doms who work.

Hetal Mehta, head of economic research, St. James’s Place

With all the headline grabbers already rumoured, there was little unexpected in today’s announcements – this is no doubt a welcome sigh of relief from the gilt market.

Taxes are down, with a focus on workers. But that won’t prevent the tax burden from rising to the highest it has been since the late 1940s. The remaining fiscal wriggle room is now even smaller than it was back in November, which gives little scope for the OBR’s relatively upbeat forecasts to disappoint. We could still see one more fiscal event if the election is in the Autumn, but the room for more giveaways seems slim.