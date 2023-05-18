CEO Rob Schimek

bolttech has raised $196m in its Series B funding round which has led to it gaining a valuation of $1.6bn.

The round was led by Tokio Marine with other key investors including MetLife, Khazanah Nasional and also new and existing shareholders.

bolttech plans to use the proceeds to fuel its organic growth. This includes investments in proprietary technology, digital capabilities for business partners and end customers, as well as talent across bolttech’s markets.

Furthermore, inorganic opportunities to accelerate international growth will also be explored.

Rob Schimek, bolttech’s group chief executive officer, said: “Having just celebrated our third anniversary since our launch in 2020, we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far on our mission to build the world’s leading, technology-enabled insurance ecosystem. We are now one of the fastest growing insurtechs in the world, enabling our partners to find new revenue streams, accelerate their digital transformation, and deepen their customer relationships. We thank all our Series B investors for their support, and we are excited to welcome our new investors, reputable leaders in their respective spaces, and look forward to strong partnerships that will fuel bolttech’s continued growth on our path to profitability in 2024.”

bolttech is a global B2B2C insurtech that connects insurers with distributors and their customers. With licenses to operate throughout Asia, Europe and all 50 US states, bolttech provides businesses with everything they need to offer insurance products that meet their customers’ evolving insurance and protection needs in the digital age.

It now quotes around $55bn of annualised premiums and connects 700 distribution partners globally.