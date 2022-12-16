Kenneth Mitsem will lead the new unit. Credit: CSI Leasing

CSI Leasing, an independent equipment leasing company in the US, has established a subsidiary in Sweden to bolster its operations in the Nordic market.

The move follows the launch of CSI Nordics in September last year, which currently has offices in Oslo and Stavanger, Norway.

As part of its strategy to sharpen focus on Nordic region, the company established CSI Leasing Denmark earlier this month.

With the launch of the Sweden unit, the company now has subsidiaries in 12 European countries, providing services to clients in more than 50 countries worldwide.

CSI Leasing senior managing director for Europe Javier Heredia said: “This step reinforces our growth strategy in both Europe and Scandinavia. It will allow us to offer an even more seamless experience to our Nordic and global customers.”

The company noted that the new entity, CSI Nordics AB (CSI Sweden) will immediately commence its existing portfolio of global customers with subsidiaries in the country.

The newly formed subsidiary will offer asset lifecycle management solutions for medium and large, enterprise-level organizations based on sustainable circular economy principles.

Kenneth Mitsem, current general manager of CSI Nordics, has been chosen to manage CSI Sweden.

Mitsem, who has over two decades of experience in leasing industry, joined CSI Leasing in September 2021. CSI Nordics is said to have over $60m in leased assets and a swiftly growing pipeline of business.