bolttech said the acquisition is a significant step towards accomplishing its strategic objectives in the EMEA region and beyond. Credit: 3rdtimeluckystudio/Shutterstock.

Singapore-based insurtech company bolttech has acquired Poland-based embedded protection provider Digital Care for an undisclosed sum.

bolttech said the deal increases its footprint, expands product offerings, improves operational scalability, and offers a wider network of distribution partners in the embedded protection market.

With the deal, bolttech will enter four new EMEA markets, namely Poland, Croatia, Lithuania, and South Africa.

Leveraging Digital Care’s strength, bolttech aims to bolster its position in the embedded protection industry and develop new digital, sustainability, and servicing capabilities.

The acquisition will also support bolttech’s goal of using technology to link individuals with protection when they need it.

bolttech group CEO Rob Schimek said: “Digital Care’s strong track record of innovation and customer service, combined with their deep expertise in the embedded protection space, makes them an ideal partner for us as we accelerate our growth in EMEA and globally.

“Together, we will be well-positioned to deliver innovative insurtech solutions to a wider range of partners and customers, and help more people access the protection they need.”

Digital Care CEO Aleksander Wistuba said: “We believe that this is a significant growth opportunity for our company and that we can play an important role in supporting bolttech’s mission to build the world’s leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance.”

The deal comes as bolttech considers a $300m US initial public offering (IPO), which could take place as early as next year.

Last month, bolttech raised $50m in funding from LeapFrog Investments, extending its Series B round to $246m, the largest ever Series B round for an insurtech.

