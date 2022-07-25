AssuredPartners continues acquisition spree with Shepherd takeover

AssuredPartners, a US-based insurance broker, has bought bond-only agency The Shepherd Agency for an undisclosed sum.

The deal represents 11th acquisition undertaken by AssuredPartners so far this year.

Following the completion of the latest deal, Shepherd’s existing team of ten employees will continue to work under the present operational head Rick Shepherd.

Shepherd said: “Clients of The Shepherd Agency will receive the same personalised care they always have but will be offered additional resources through our partnership with AssuredPartners.

“The first-class services AssuredPartners offers, combined with the local touch of an organisation like Shepherd, will create immeasurable value for our clients throughout Pennsylvania.”

Shepherd is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and has been providing contract surety bonds in Philadelphia/ Delaware Valley region in the US for more than 50 years.

AssuredPartners president Randy Larsen said: “We are excited to build our partnership with The Shepherd Agency, as our corporate cultures align with a client-centered focus and dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions.

“We welcome the clientele and team to the AssuredPartners family.”

Last month, AssuredPartners announced the acquisition of Ohio, US-based Baker & Associates Insurance Agency, representing the seventh takeover of the company this year.

With the deal, Baker & Associates’ seven employees became a part of AssuredPartners. They would function under their present heads of Tom Baker and Bill Emery.