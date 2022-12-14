The global insurance industry experienced a 9% rise in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by SBI Life Insurance , according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 49 insurance company filings.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of blockchain and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the insurance industry, SBI Life Insurance had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 140 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings - 286% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Bajaj Finserv ’s mentions of corporate governance rose by 100% to 54 and Travelers Companies’s by 100% to 15.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q3 2022 was 99.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights and track sentiment across millions of regulatory filings and other corporate disclosures for thousands of companies across the world’s largest industries.