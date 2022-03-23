Acrisure brokers deal to purchase multi-class MGA Volante Global

Nephila Holdings owned majority stake in Volante prior to the deal. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

American insurance brokerage firm Acrisure has agreed to buy British managing general agent (MGA) Volante Global for an undisclosed amount.

The company, which has a presence in seven countries, offers niche, specialist re/insurance solutions.

Founded in 2017, Volante generated premiums of approximately $350m in 2021. It is being expected that the London-based company’s premiums will touch the $1bn mark by 2025.

Under the agreement, Acrisure will acquire all of Volante’s brands, including Aesir Space, Horizon Europe AG. The deal also covers all territory-based MGAs like Volante Germany and Volante Canada.

Related

London-based Aesir Space is a specialist space MGA, while Horizon Europe is focused on the European property & casualty sector.

Acrisure co-founder, CEO and president Greg Williams said: “Volante is an important strategic component of Acrisure’s ambitious MGA strategy and accelerates our value chain compression initiative.

“In particular, we value Volante for being highly skilled underwriters in an entrepreneurial culture given it’s a founder-led company under Talbir Bains. Talbir has grown a highly profitable and financially attractive platform in a short period of time.

“Reaching $350 million of premium in just three years is no small feat and we expect this number to increase substantially over the next few years.”

Nephila Holdings, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation, owned majority stake in Volante prior to the deal.

Nephila founder and co-CEO Frank Majors said: “We are delighted for Volante and Acrisure on their new partnership.

“When Talbir approached us in 2017 for investment capital, we were confident in his abilities as a leader, an entrepreneur and an underwriter. He has achieved tremendous success much faster than we could have imagined, and we are thrilled he has identified a new partnership in Acrisure that will enable him to achieve even greater success in the future.”

Volante founder and CEO Talbir Bains said: “From my first conversation with Greg Williams and Grahame Millwater, it was clear that Acrisure was the perfect Partner for this next phase, where Volante’s underwriting integrity and risk intelligence will both be sacrosanct and empowered, respectively.

“Joining Acrisure will spur Volante’s growth, predicated on delivering the highest underwriting margin to our capital providers.”