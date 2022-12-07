Credit: chayanuphol/Shutterstock

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings can lead to better underwriting performance, with GlobalData findings suggesting that improving financial performance is one of the key reasons companies believe an ESG performance plan should be implemented.

According to GlobalData’s Emerging Technology: Sentiment Analysis Q3 2022 Survey, a desire to improve financial performance is a key reason why a company should set up ESG plans, with 21.2% of respondents citing this factor. Additionally, a recent study by international insurance broker Howden and specialty insurer Fidelis found that better underwriting performance is correlated with higher ESG ratings.